SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed NUVO Aesthetics Clinic to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated NUVO Aesthetics Clinic joining the chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 19, according to a news release.

NUVO Aesthetics Clinic, 437 W. State St., Sycamore, helps customers achieve healthy and youthful looking skin through various medical grade procedures.

For information, visit nuvoaestheticsclinic.com/.