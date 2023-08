GENOA – An American Family Insurance office recently was welcomed to multiple chambers of commerce in Genoa, Sycamore and DeKalb.

The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the new building of American Family Insurance, Manny Peña Agency in Genoa.

Manny Peña Agency is located at 221 W. Main St., Genoa.