Meet with State Rep. Bradley Fritts as he travels across DeKalb, Lee, Whiteside counties

DIXON – Constituents of State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, still have multiple chances to meet with the legislator in August as he travels throughout District 74 to collect feedback on how he can best help local businesses and residents’ needs.

The tour will began in June and runs through Aug. 30, according to a news release. Stops include in DeKalb, Lee and Whiteside counties.

The tour includes traveling office hours and coffee and conversation events. The coffee and conversation events are held at local coffee shops and restaurants. The next coffee and conversation event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 30 at Amboy Family Restaurant, 211 E. Main St., Amboy.

The traveling office hours schedule include:

10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 9 at Rock Falls City Hall, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls

1:30 to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Locust St., Sterling

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at Earlville City Hall, 210 W. Railroad St., Earlville

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Waterman Village Hall, 215 W. Adams St., Waterman

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Shabbona Village Hall, 308 E. Comanche Ave., Shabbona

For information, visit repfritts.com/summertour.