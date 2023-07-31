DeKalb man charged after allegedly forcing his way into woman’s room at Motel 6 in Sycamore

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man was charged with home invasion and other crimes after he allegedly forced his way into a woman’s hotel room, where her children were present, on Sunday morning, according to a Sycamore Police news release.
Sycamore Police Chief Jim Winters said the alleged attack was an isolated incident, and the victim – who called police after a family member forced the man out of their hotel room – told officers she did not know the alleged assailant.
“We had no reports of any other incidents with this suspect that evening, so it was isolated, but it was a pretty serious incident, obviously,” Winters said. “And, thankfully, the guy that was there, he came to her aid, and got this guy out of the hotel room and the officers were able to arrive there and take him into custody right away.”
According to a Sycamore Police news release, Zachary Brust, 25, was arrested at 2 a.m. on July 30 outside of the Motel 6 in Sycamore, 1860 DeKalb Ave. He was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, unlawful restraint and two counts of simple battery.
The family member, who police say stopped the attack, told officers he ran down the hotel hallway and tackled the man he said he witnessed follow and force entry into the hotel room – where he, the woman and her children were staying – according to the news release.
The woman, whom Winters said lives outside of Illinois, was treated by Sycamore Fire Department for non-life threatening injuries Sunday morning and then received follow-up care in her home state, Winters said.
No weapons were involved in the incident and Winters said the woman’s children were uninjured.
Winters said Sycamore police located Brust outside of the Motel 6 shortly after responding to the call.
Brust was processed at the Sycamore Police Department before later being housed at the DeKalb County jail, according to the news release.
In a bond hearing on Monday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick set Brust’s bond at $75,000, meaning he can be released from jail if he posts $7,500. His next court date is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“The officers believed the suspect was impaired based on some of his statements and actions,” Winters said. “They found him outside when they arrived at the hotel. He was outside, and that was when they contacted and took him into custody.”