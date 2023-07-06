Mystery Diner in Sycamore: The Village a hidden gem home to Greek delights

SYCAMORE – A quick glance at Google reviews for downtown Sycamore’s The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant, shows it’s described by many patrons as a “hidden gem.” I couldn’t agree more.

Its home on West State Street is nestled next to Sycamore State Theater. The interior is inviting, and the chef could be seen in action in an open-kitchen concept as I grabbed food to go.

For starters, we got pita and hummus for an appetizer. It’s rare these days to find appetizers under $10, and The Village’s menu offers more than one option at a fair price. The hummus was deliciously creamy and fresh-tasting. And though it wasn’t clear what type it was – maybe red pepper? – it went well with the soft pita.

The classic pita bread with hummus was ordered from The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant at 418 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore. Also shown is the cup of avgolemono soup served as a side for the spinach pie entree. The soup is a Greek-style chicken lemon soup. (Shaw Local News Network)

For the vegetarians in the room, the meat-forward menu may not be the most varied. But my goodness, the spinach pie is amazing.

Encased in flaky, crispy phyllo dough, the pie was filled with creamy feta cheese, spinach and a blend of Greek herbs that made it a melt-in-your-mouth but still filling entree. We ordered it with spinach rice and a cup of the avgolemono soup, a first for me. The soup reminded me a little bit of cream of chicken, but it was much lighter, with chicken broth, rice, egg and lemon. A squeeze of fresh lemon juice over the top made it even more appealing.

The spinach pie at The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant at 418 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore, was a standout favorite. Two flaky and crispy layers of phyllo pastry were stuffed with creamy feta cheese, spinach and herbs, then baked. Served with spinach rice, it was a hit. (Shaw Local News Network)

The second entree was more of a splurge on the wallet, but so tasty. Tender and juicy bone-in lamb chops (they offer a three-piece or six-piece dinner) were wonderfully spiced. The aroma and flavor of the Greek spices – not sure of all the herbs entailed but I could identify oregano – hit the palate first.

It was served with classic, oven-roasted Greek-style potatoes that were dressed in what appeared to be an olive-oil based herb sauce, and paired nicely. The dish also came with a Greek side salad. Romaine lettuce, fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper on top and a hunk of fresh feta (my favorite). The salad had tasty, briny Kalamata olives, but be careful: Ours came with pits inside.

The lamb chops entree at The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant at 418 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore, offered tender and juicy chops served with classic Greek-style roasted potatoes dressed in a delicious olive oil and herb sauce. (Shaw Local News Network)

Sometimes, the sweet tooth fairy strikes in the middle of the night, so dessert was a must. And because I can’t ever resist baklava when offered anywhere I go, we got that plus a five-piece order of loukoumades. I’d never heard of them, but, my goodness, I could eat a whole plate in retrospect: a crispy, deep-fried, Greek-style doughnut drizzled with sweet honey, sprinkled with cinnamon and tossed with chopped walnuts. I meant to save them. They did not make it through the end of the meal they were so good. The baklava was the generous size of a slice of pie, and absolutely piled high with syrup-slathered chopped nuts stuffed into phyllo dough.

I would like all my food encased in phyllo dough from now on, please.

Loukoumades, fried Greek-style doughnuts drizzled with sweet honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon, then topped with chopped walnuts, is just one dessert option at The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant at 418 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore. (Shaw Local News Network)

This hidden gem needs more hype. The staff was friendly, the food nicely packaged and the dollars well spent for the amount of food ordered. Bonus: You can enjoy a great meal and then catch a movie next door after.

The Village promises authentic Greek cuisine, and, to this novice, it did not disappoint.

A generous portion of sweet and nutty baklava is served for dessert at The Village, an authentic Greek restaurant at 418 W. State St. in downtown Sycamore. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Mystery Diner is an employee at the Daily Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Village

WHERE: 418 W. State St., Sycamore

PHONE: 815-991-1158

INFORMATION: www.thevillageonstate.com