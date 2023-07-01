New sensory room offers safe space by Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association set to open in fall

SYCAMORE – A new sensory room billed as a safe space for those in need of an accommodating place to enjoy activities is set to open this fall at the Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association.

The Kishwaukee Special Recreation Association announced it will finish creating a sensory room for KSRA members, with a plan to open the room in fall 2023 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

The sensory room provides a safe environment for users to participate in various activities. The room will include two bubble tubes, a hanging light curtain, two wall sensory panels and an interactive floor cube. The room also provides a place for attendees to stimulate, develop, and learn to process the world.

KSRA recreational therapists will use the sensory room on an appointment basis.

The room is also available to KSRA community center program participants.

After its opening, a n opportunity schedule for the sensory room will be available on the KSRA website and social media.

For information, visit kishsra.org or call 779-777-7285.