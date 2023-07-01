DeKalb County Community Foundation awarded national accreditation

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation received reaccreditation from the National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations.

The accreditation shows that the foundation has met the highest standards of philanthropic excellence, according to a news release.

The accreditation process requires administration policies, community leadership, donor services, grant-making and stewardship documentation. The documents undergo a panel review before receiving approval. The process also provides quality assurance to donors and financial and legal advisers.

The standards ensure that practices and policies are in place for foundations to work to a specific level of excellence. Community foundations are the only foundations with a set of accreditation standards.

The DeKalb County Community Foundation connects people with causes that enhance the county’s quality of life.

For information, call 815-748-5383 or email dan@dekalbccf.org.