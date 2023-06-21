Drought drags for some outdoor hobbyists in DeKalb County

DeKALB – So much for April showers bringing May flowers. This past month saw DeKalb County and the surrounding area develop a lack of precipitation concerning enough that, experts from the National Weather Service say, the county is now split in two by abnormally dry and moderate dry drought conditions.

According to the National Weather Service’s rainfall records, DeKalb recorded 1.44 inches of rain in May. That’s compared to 4.17 inches in May 2022. Since 2000, May rainfall in DeKalb has averaged 4.78 inches, data shows.

“It’s been very dry here the last couple of weeks,” National Weather Service meteorologist Casey Sullivan said.

Sullivan said that Rockford last saw its most significant rainfall May 12 when 0.8 inches of rain was recorded.

“Since then, all the rainfall has been just a little bit here and there,” Sullivan said. “May 12 was really the last time we’ve had any rain that probably would have done any good for vegetation, for crops or flowers or trees or bushes. We’ve basically been pretty dry here for the last four weeks.”

Shaw Local file photo – The flag on the 18th green waves at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Not only have drought conditions impacted northern Illinois farmers, the dry weather has also left its mark on those who typically use the summer months for outdoor recreation and hobbies.

Gardeners, golfers and kayakers throughout DeKalb County, recreational activities where weather is often a factor, are weighing in on the impacts to their summer plans.

Cindy Slinkard, DeKalb Park District’s golf course and rental facilities operations manager, said the drought hasn’t negatively impacted the golf courses yet.

“We’re having record-year rounds, even with the drought, but we’ve been out there working on watering a lot of things with the new irrigation system,” Slinkard said. “We’re testing it all the time.”

Slinkard said there hasn’t been a lot of playable days on the park district’s golf courses. She said golf season had not gotten into full swing for the park district until recently.

“April was cold and snowy,” Slinkard said. “Really we didn’t start to get golfers out and open until May.”

Shaw Local July 2022 file photo – Kayakers paddle downstream in the Kishwaukee River Sunday, July 31, 2022, from the ramp at David Carrol Memorial Citizens Park in Genoa. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Matt Cape, owner of Genoa-based Paddle On! Outfitters, said the drought has prompted him to be more mindful about how his kayak outfitting business operates.

“Usually around this time rivers have an abundance of water but we have noticed off of the water gauges that it’s lower than normal especially on the south branch Kishwaukee [River],” Cape said. “The north branch has been steady but the south branch has been very low.”

Cape said the lower water levels may result in the kayaks dragging, stagnant waters and more algae buildup in the river, which may come as an inconvenience to patrons who are looking to enjoy the river.

“I have turned down customers because of the water levels,” Cape said. “We do give them a fair warning if they decide to go anyways, [and] ways to maneuver around the low spots. The Kishwaukee is kind of shaped like a W. The sides of the river are a little deeper than the center.”

Barb Retondo, co-owner at The Garden Market Sycamore, said she hasn’t had to make big adjustments in response to the drought. She said her business hasn’t been impacted one way or another.

The Garden Market Sycamore, 2270 Oakland Drive in Sycamore, has been at its current location for about two years.

“I really haven’t seen a difference,” Retondo said. “Typically, it gets dry in June and July. So, we expect things to slow down after Memorial Day.”

While the dry weather may present an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors, some people may see an opportunity to make more money.

Slinkard said the park district recently increased the fees assessed to golf club members.

Retondo said she’s never marked up the price on her plants or flowers.

“Our prices are always stable,” Retondo said. “We generally do sales on holidays. Other than that, our prices are very fair.”

Shaw Local file photo – Twins Landon and Bonnie Cessna, two, from Maple Park, check out the flowers at the Shady Tree Farm Market tent as they are towed by their mom Suzanne Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Sycamore Farmers’ Market, on the lawn of the DeKalb County Courthouse. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Retonda also shared some tips for hobby gardeners to help ensure their plants survive the dry conditions

Tips for caring for flowers and plants

Don’t use a sprinkler: Hand-water plants and soak them slowly once a week so you don’t have to water them so frequently.

Pay attention to the soil: Plant according to what the environment is where your plant is going to grow. Dry soils tend to like cone flowers, milkweed and lavender. Put a different plant in moist soil.

Add organic matter in the soil: It may increase the water-holding capacity of the soil, keep it cool, and prevent the water from evaporating so quickly.

Re-use water: Use a rain barrel to catch and care for plants and flowers.