DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Rock Auction Gallery to its membership.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated Rock Auction Gallery joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting June 9, according to a news release.

The Rock Auction Gallery, 230 N. 10th St., DeKalb, specializes in estate liquidation, antiques and collectibles.

For information, visit industrialartifacts.net or call 815-299-7625.