Sycamore High School musicians awarded scholarships through Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra

DeKALB – The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra announced that Emily Bychowski, Emma Fredericks, and Luke Templin are the recipients of the High School Senior Musician Scholarship.
The recipients were recognized during the Sycamore High School Senior Scholarship Awards May 25, according to a news release.
The scholarship allows students to perform music while in college. The recipients are high school students who lived in DeKalb County, played in a high school instrumental music ensemble, and will be college instrumental music ensemble members.
Bychowski participated in the Sycamore High School orchestra, jazz strings, and pit orchestra. She was part of the Northern Illinois University Community School of the Arts Sinfonia and the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Bychowski is studying music education at Northern Illinois University.
Fredericks was a Sycamore High School chamber orchestra, symphonic band, and marching band member. She also participated in the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Illinois University Community School of the Arts Sinfonia. Fredericks plans on majoring in forensic chemistry and minoring in music at Michigan Technological University.
Templin was part of the Sycamore High School quartet, quintet, marching band, jazz band, pep band, chamber choir, jazz strings, and pit orchestra. He is a member of the Eggleson’s Choir Ensemble, Madrigals, Northern Illinois University Community School of the Arts Sinfonia, and the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Templin will major in flight and aviation management and minor in music at Indiana State University.
For information, visit kishorchestra.org or email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.