DeKalb police association’s annual charity golf outing set for July 8

DeKALB – The DeKalb Police Benevolent and Protective Association will host its 22nd annual charity golf outing to raise money for charity.

The outing will be held at 1 p.m. July 8 at the River Heights Gold Course, 1020 Sharon Drive, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the outing is open to the public.

Participants can play scramble format golf in teams of four. The outing also includes a riding cart, lunch and a 50/50 raffle drawing. Dinner will be served after the outing.

The outing costs $70 per player. Registration is required to attend. The registration deadline is June 27. To register, email allison.remnes@cityofdekalb.com or chad.mcnett@cityofdekalb.com.

The association is accepting sponsorships. The sponsorships range from $50 to $1,000. Raffle prize donations also will be accepted.

For information, call 815-748-8439 or email chad.mcnett@cityofdekalb.com.