U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood’s office named finalist for Constituent Service Award

The office of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is being lauded for its service to constituents as a finalist for an award meant to highlight congressional work that is responsive to its residents, according to a news release.

The Congressional Management Foundation – a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit which works directly with members of Congress to ensure thorough and effective communication with constituents – recently named Underwood’s office as one of four finalists for the Constituent Service Award.

It is an annual program dedicated to equipping Congressional Members and their staff with trainings, strategic planning and other consulting projects to build trust and effectiveness in Congress, according to the release.

“I am so honored that my office has been recognized for our accessibility and responsiveness to Illinois’ 14th District,” Underwood said in a statement. “Serving our community is the most important part of my job. I want my neighbors to know that we’re here to help you navigate federal programs like Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits, and so much more. Please don’t hesitate to contact us, and we’ll do our very best to serve you.”

Underwood’s office reports that it helps constituents issues including veterans benefits, federal COVID-19 relief, federal tax return/ IRS cases, healthcare access, immigration and visa services, passport requests, small business administration loans, Social Security claims and U.S. Department of Education and federal student loan forgiveness.

In 2023, Underwood’s office reported that it helped return or saved constituents $863,989 and counting, according to a news release.

Underwood’s office has opened 731 cases, and 572 have been resolved in the first six months of the year, according to a news release.

Underwood recently opened a new constituents office in Sandwich. She also has a location in Joliet. The 14th District also includes parts of DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Will and La Salle counties.