Sycamore Veterans Grove to host Flag Day celebration June 14

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Veterans Grove will host a celebration in honor of Flag Day.

The grove, 150 Maplewood Drive, Sycamore, will hold the celebration at 11 a.m. June 14, according to a news release.

Admission to the celebration is free and open to the public.

The celebration includes a keynote speaker, a color guard, and a roll call of the groves veterans. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Parking is available at Sycamore Middle School.

The Sycamore Veterans Grove hosts more than 60 benches and trees honoring veterans connected to Sycamore.