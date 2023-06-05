June 05, 2023
Sycamore Veterans Grove to host Flag Day celebration June 14

A member of American Legion Post 99 heads east on Elm Street Monday, May 29, 2023, during the Sycamore Memorial Day parade.

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Veterans Grove will host a celebration in honor of Flag Day.

The grove, 150 Maplewood Drive, Sycamore, will hold the celebration at 11 a.m. June 14, according to a news release.

Admission to the celebration is free and open to the public.

The celebration includes a keynote speaker, a color guard, and a roll call of the groves veterans. Veterans are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Parking is available at Sycamore Middle School.

The Sycamore Veterans Grove hosts more than 60 benches and trees honoring veterans connected to Sycamore.