2023 Mimi Bryant Scholarship recipients announced from Somonauk, Sandwich high schools

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre announced that Emily Beckwith, Cadence Goldstein, Payton Penman, and Aleksandra Savage are the recipients of the 2023 IVT Mimi Bryant Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarships were presented during the senior award nights at Somonauk and Sandwich high schools, according to a news release.

The scholarship recipients performed in bands, choirs, and theater productions. The recipients also volunteered for various activities, attended accelerated and honors classes, and had a 3.6 or higher grade point average.

Beckwith is studying theater education at Illinois State University. Savage will major in music or special education and minor in theater studies at NIU. Goldstein plans on majoring in special education at Western Illinois University. Penman will study pre-med and biology at Evangel University.

Mimi Bryant was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryant was active both on stage and behind the scenes at the theatre. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

For information, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com.