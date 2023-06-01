‘Pride’ movie screening set for June 10 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a screening of the 2014 British historical comedy-drama film “Pride” to celebrate Pride Month.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will hold the screening at 10 a.m. June 10 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The screening is free and intended for adults.

“Pride,” directed by Matthew Warchus and written by Stephen Beresford, tells the story of a lesbian and gay activist group that raised money for families affected by the 1984 British miners’ strike. The strike became the outset of the Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners campaign. the movie is rated R. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.