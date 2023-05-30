Autism acceptance event set for June 1 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an autism acceptance event featuring magician and autistic self-advocate Cody Clark on Thursday.

The library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, will host the event at 7 p.m. in its lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, according to a news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can learn about Clark’s autism experience through magic, comedy, and storytelling. He also will discuss how his talks help AUCD institutions transition disabled incoming freshmen onto campus. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.