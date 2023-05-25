Tanzania Development Support accepting yard sale donations May 31 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Tanzania Development Support is accepting donations for its upcoming yard sale fundraiser.

The donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Items being accepted for donation include furniture, home goods, clothing, toys and miscellaneous items. Donors can schedule an alternate time or location to drop off items. To schedule a drop off email jthur@tdsnfp.org or call 815-901-0393.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards purchasing books and computers, expanding after-school 4H Career Pathways clubs, and building water tanks.

The Tanzania Development Support is a nonprofit organization that supports community-identified educational improvements for children, especially for girls, located in the Mara region of Tanzania.

For information, visit tdsnfp.org.