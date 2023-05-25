May 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Tanzania Development Support accepting yard sale donations May 31 in DeKalb

By Shaw Local News Network
Tanzania Development Support students

Tanzania Development Support students (Photo provided by the Tanzania Development Support )

DeKALB – Tanzania Development Support is accepting donations for its upcoming yard sale fundraiser.

The donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Items being accepted for donation include furniture, home goods, clothing, toys and miscellaneous items. Donors can schedule an alternate time or location to drop off items. To schedule a drop off email jthur@tdsnfp.org or call 815-901-0393.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards purchasing books and computers, expanding after-school 4H Career Pathways clubs, and building water tanks.

The Tanzania Development Support is a nonprofit organization that supports community-identified educational improvements for children, especially for girls, located in the Mara region of Tanzania.

For information, visit tdsnfp.org.