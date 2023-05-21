Kishwaukee College nursing students celebrate program completion

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recognized 18 students for their completion of the college’s registered nursing program during a pinning ceremony.

The pinning ceremony was held May 17 at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

The ceremony included an address from Angela Delmont, director of nursing, and Barbara Leach, interim vice president of instruction. During the ceremony, each graduate was pinned by a friend or family member who supported them or acted as their mentor during the program.

The graduating registered nursing class of spring 2023 includes Emma Akers, Audra Bell, Amelia Bock, Eric Davis, Abigail Diehl, Alexis Downey, Shannon Gardner, Hayley LeBouef, Lauren Lieser, Samantha Mastores, Icela Mendoza, Madisen Miller, Bryan Mora, Wesley Read, Khayrta Saleh, Laura Santiago, Madison Twitty and Jessica Wojdyla.

Diehl, Downey, Gardner, LeBouef, Lieser, Mastores, Mendoza, Miller and Santiago were recognized as Alpha Delta Nu Nursing Honors Society members. Lieser was the spring 2023 class’s nominee for the Nursing Program’s Outstanding Student.

The Kishwaukee College RN program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses in Illinois.

