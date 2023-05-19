Town of Cortland to open community splash pad this summer

CORTLAND – The town of Cortland will open a splash pad free for the community to use this summer, Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski said.

Pietrowski announced the summer plans in a recent social media post on his official Cortland Mayor Facebook page. The splash pad will be located at Suppeland Park at East Meadow Drive and Pampas Street in Cortland.

The mayor said funding was, in part, procured through a state of Illinois grant supported by state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

“Special thanks goes to state Rep. Jeff Keicher for his support in getting the town of Cortland a grant to help pay for a large part of this project,” Pietrowski said. “I would also like to thank the Cortland Board of Trustees for their vision and support of this project. Thanks also goes to Cortland Public Works for the work they will do this summer getting the equipment installed. So some of those hot days of summer should be a bit cooler with the splash pad. Hope it can bring some joy and fun to Cortland families.”

In a reply to Pietrowski’s post, Keicher said he looks forward to the splash pad’s opening.

“I was glad to be able to find the grant solution you all needed to help make your community Cortland, Illinois, celebrate all that makes it special. Can’t wait for the ribbon-cutting!” he wrote.

According to town of Cortland government documents, the splash pad will be constructed through a contract with Canada-based Vortex Aquatic Structures International after unanimous support from the Cortland board April 10.