2023 Genoa Days King & Queen scholarship finalists announced

GENOA – Springtime is here and brings with it the season of graduation, including a chance for some Genoa-Kingston High School seniors to be recognized by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Genoa Days King & Queen Scholarship contest.

“Before we know it a whole new class of students will be graduating and a new class of seniors will take their place. These young adults will be moving on to the next step of their lives and careers,” the scholarship committee wrote in a news release. “The Genoa chamber and community would like to be a part of their success. The Chamber and member businesses recognize the importance of education as well as the increasing costs that come with it.”

The Genoa Days King & Queen Scholarship is open to all graduating seniors who will be furthering their education at a four-year university, a two-year community college, a trade school or a technical college, according to the release.

The scholarship’s 10 finalists were announced Monday: Aiden Awe, Bailey Botterman, Nathan Brening, Molly Johnson, Trevor Finley, Corinne Lavelle, Zachary Neblock, Kaitlin Rahn, Nolan Perry and Citlali Serna.

The contest is in its 64th year as part of Genoa Days, the release states.

High school seniors who are residents of Genoa or Kingston and attending G-K High School, homeschool, or parochial school (who would otherwise fall in the Genoa-Kingston school district boundaries) are eligible to apply for this scholarship. All completed applications were reviewed and the top ten candidates were selected.

The finalists will compete in a final judging set for 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 7 during the first evening of Genoa Days at Heartland Bank, 327 W. Main St.. Judging will be completed on the main stage in downtown Genoa at 8 p.m. where the 2023 Genoa Days King and Queen will be announced, the release states. Each will be awarded $1,000.

For more information on all of the Genoa Days festivities, visit Genoa Days 2023 Facebook page. The week will be full of family friendly activities and will end on June 10 with the Genoa Days parade.

For more information, call the Genoa chamber office at 815-784-2212 or email info@genoaareachamber.com.