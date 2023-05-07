‘We’re going a little exotic’: New wine, charcuterie spot opens in downtown DeKalb

Thomas Sherman, owner of Class VI Wine & Charcuterie, looks at one of the bottles of wine Friday, April 28, 2023, that will be available at the new restaurant located at 214 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. The eatery hopes to open sometime in May. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)