‘We’re going a little exotic’: New wine, charcuterie spot opens in downtown DeKalb

DeKALB – As the owner of Class Six, the latest addition to the restaurant and bar scene in downtown DeKalb, Thomas Sherman says he’s always been the type to try new things, take calculated risks and go against convention.
He did, after all, serve 24 years full time in the Illinois Army National Guard including five deployments along the way.
In October 2022, Sherman decided that he’d answered the call of duty for the final time.
“I’m retired and I need something to do,” Sherman said. “My wife won’t let me go back to Ukraine.”
Around that time, he recounted wanting a change of pace in his life when it hit him one day. That stream of thinking eventually lead him to downtown DeKalb, where a vacant storefront sat waiting. Longtime DeKalb staple, Eduardo’s, closed after nearly 40 years in 2019. The space caught Sherman’s eye.
The DeKalb City Council approved the restaurant’s bar and liquor license last November, city records show.
The DeKalb resident now calls all the shots in a new career post-retirement thanks, in part, to the advice of his wife.
Class VI, the new wine and charcuterie business going into the former Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown DeKalb, is anticipated to open for business the first weekend in May.
The establishment, 214 E. Lincoln Highway, will carry up to 160 varieties of wine for patrons to choose from.
Sherman said there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“I’m going to be carrying wines from all over the world,” Sherman said. “Clearly, I’ve got some in stock already. It’s going to be a variety of price ranges – all the way down from $8 a glass, up to $300 a bottle. It’s going to be all over the place.”
Sherman said he believes his business will attract a unique audience that no nearby establishment is serving.
“There’s no similar establishments here,” Sherman said. “You have to drive to like St. Charles or Rockton. There’s wine bars all over northern Illinois, just none within 40 miles of DeKalb.”
Sherman said he wants to create a “relaxed” atmosphere for patrons to enjoy upon the establishment opening for business.
At roughly 2,200 square feet, the establishment features a spacious wine tasting area and a bar.
“I want people to come in and maybe have an appetizer, have a snack-y snack, have a glass or two and they can carry on their merry lives,” Sherman said.
At Class Six, there will be a variety of cheese for people to choose from.
Sherman said he’s excited for people to check out what’s in store.
“I’m working with a distributor on the cheese,” he said. “We’re going a little exotic. One of my favorites is smoked blue cheese.”
Class Six intends to partner with another downtown business, Byers Brewing Company, to make beer an option for patrons to drink.
Sherman said it will be the only beer made available for purchase in the establishment.
“Their beer is delicious and supports local,” Sherman said.
Sherman said he’s not certain what type of crowd to expect when the business first opens.
“Anecdotally speaking, lots of people are very interested,” he said. “I don’t know what that translates to full-time regular patrons. I’m creating a market. I really look forward to seeing what happens.”
The hours of operation at Class Six will be noon to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The establishment will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.