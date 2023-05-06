Kishwaukee College hosts Phi Theta Kappa induction ceremony

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently welcomed 27 new members to the Alpha Rho Eta chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) during for 2022 to 2023 academic year.

The chapter inducted eight of the new members during a candle-lighting ceremony held April 19 at the college, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Attendees were welcomed by Kishwaukee College President Laurie Borowicz, PTK chapter advisor Tim Anderson, Michelle Rothmeyer, vice president of student services, and Barbara Leach, interim vice president of instruction.

The students inducted during the ceremony include:

Kiley Higby

Autumn Kunkel

Michelle Martin

Makenzie Moser

David Negrete

Carrie Powers

Bethany Simpson

Jacqueline Tellez

To be eligible for induction, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours towards an associate degree and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher, the release states. Inductees must maintain high academic standing while enrolled at Kishwaukee College. Membership is by invitation only.

Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in higher education. The society recognizes community college students academic achievements and provides opportunities to grow as scholars and leaders.

For information, email tanderson@kish.edu or call 815-825-9484.