Creston church to serve annual Kumla dinner April 1

CRESTON – St. John’s Lutheran Church will host its 26th annual Kumla drive-thru dinner.

The church, 124 South St., Creston, will hold the dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. April 1, according to a news release.

Admission to the dinner is open to the public.

The church also will sell homemade Norwegian cookies, including kringla, krumkaka, tripolies and almond bars. Cookie orders must be placed in advance. The cookies cost $8 per dozen.

Tickets are $16 and must be bought in advanced. Tickets are not available at the door.

To buy tickets, call Dorothy at 815-384-5325, the church at 815-384-3720, or any church member.