‘What’s a Zine?’ highlights list of April KVAL events

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host a number of workshops and exhibits in April at Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

A “What’s a Zine?” workshop will be taught by writer, artist and informal educator Wynter Appleford from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26, according to a news release. Participants can learn about zines history, practice making folds and design their own zines. Attendees will receive a free “What’s A Zine” example zine created by Appleford. The class fee is $20 a person, including all materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

Wynter Appleford (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

Artist Ezra is teaching a “Something Up Your Sleeve?” class from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Attendees can learn how to crochet mesh sleeves. The class fee is $25, which includes materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

The Second Saturday Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon April 8. Attendees should bring their own art supplies. A model will be provided for participants to practice drawing.

An experimental squeegees and paint dots painting techniques class is being taught by KVAL member Maria Ocasio from 6 to 8 p.m. April 13. The class fee is $20 a person, including all materials. The class is 12 people.

Artist Anna Gosciejew will teach a “Pet Portrait Painting Class” from 10 a.m. to noon April 29. Attendees must bring two duplicate pictures of their pet to draw. The class fee is $25 a person, including all materials. The class is limited to 12 people.

"Transcribe," Wynter Appleford's business logo (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

A Taste of Spring event is set for 4 p.m. April 12, at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore. Attendees can receive a custom wine glass, tasting lanyard and a list of participating businesses. Tickets cost $30 and are available at Blumen Gardens. The event is limited to 350 people.

The art league will honor six students during a meeting at 7 p.m. April 6. DeKalb High School students Lydia Nelsen and Kyler Kantorowicz and Sycamore High School students Mia Klein and Karlene Dix will receive awards after presenting examples of their work. The students were selected by their teachers. Teachers can display and sell their artwork at KVAL’s annual Northern Illinois Art Show June 3 and June 4 on the Sycamore courthouse lawn.

Because of small class sizes, early enrollment is encouraged. To register, email kvalnfp@gmail.com or fill out a form at Gallery on State.

This month’s gallery will feature mixed-media artist Michael Phillips at Gallery On State and Lisa Riedl at OC Creative.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.