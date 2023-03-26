Kishwaukee College votes to maintain current tuition rate

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College board of trustees recently voted unanimously to maintain the college’s current tuition rate for the 2023-24 academic year.

The vote will maintain the college’s current tuition rate of $147 per credit hour for the third year in a row, according to a news release.

The college was able to maintain its current tuition rate due to several factors, according to a news release. These factors include increased enrollment, fiscal responsibility and increased property tax revenue from local economic development.

For information, visit kish.edu.