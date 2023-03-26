March 26, 2023
Kishwaukee College votes to maintain current tuition rate

The Kishwaukee College board of trustees votes to maintain its current tuition rate for students for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College board of trustees recently voted unanimously to maintain the college’s current tuition rate for the 2023-24 academic year.

The vote will maintain the college’s current tuition rate of $147 per credit hour for the third year in a row, according to a news release.

The college was able to maintain its current tuition rate due to several factors, according to a news release. These factors include increased enrollment, fiscal responsibility and increased property tax revenue from local economic development.

For information, visit kish.edu.