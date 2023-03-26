Hispanic 4-H Juntos Family Experience set for March 29 in DeKalb

DeKALB – The University of Illinois Extension will host a Hispanic 4-H Juntos Family Experience for high school students and their families March 29.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Northern Illinois University Latino Resource Center, 515 Garden Road, DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the event is free.

The event will include discussions on student support services, general information about new college students financial aid, and a general college search for students. The event is being presented primarily in Spanish. There will also be a walking tour of the Northern Illinois University campus.

Early accommodation requests to participate in the event are encouraged. To make a request, call 815-758-8194.

For information, call 815-758-8194.