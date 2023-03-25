Indian Valley Theatre accepting Mimi Bryant Scholarship applications

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting applications for its annual Mimi Bryant Scholarship meant for Sandwich area graduating high school seniors.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating, college bound student from high schools in Sandwich or the surrounding communities in May, according to a news release.

Applicants are not required to have been a performing or fine arts major or minor or participated in any theater activities. Special consideration will be given to applicants who have participated in the fine arts, including Indian Valley Theatre productions, and are interested in receiving further education in the fine arts field.

The application deadline is Saturday, April 1. To apply, visit a high school guidance counselor, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com, or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.

Mimi Bryant was a founding member of the Indian Valley Theatre. Bryant was active both on stage and behind the scenes at the theatre. She was instrumental in giving actors a chance to perform and bringing community theater to the Fox Valley area.

The Indian Valley Theatre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the appreciation and development of the performing arts in the Fox Valley area.

To donate to the IVT Mimi Bryan Memorial Scholarship, email press@indianvalleytheatre.com or visit indianvalleytheatre.com.