Find out more about area food banks at DeKalb library booth April 4-5

DeKALB – Those in need of more information regarding food bank resources available to area families are invited to learn more at an informational food bank booth that will set up at the DeKalb Public Library April 4 through April 5.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host an informational booth from the Northern Illinois Food Bank from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, and Wednesday, April 5, in the library’s main lobby.

The booth is free and open to the public.

The booth will provide resource flyers on local food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and youth and senior feeding programs. There is also information available for anyone interested in applying for SNAP.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that brings together manufacturers, local and corporate grocers, area farmers, corporations, foundations and individuals to donate food and funds.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.