English speaking class set for March 23 at DeKalb library

DeKALB – Community members looking to brush up on their English-speaking skills are invited to a workshop in DeKalb on March 23.

The DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., will host a basic to intermediate English-speaking class at 6 p.m. March 23 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, according to a news release.

The class is free and intended for teens and adults.

Patrons can learn grammatical structure, vocabulary set and pronunciation skills every month. There will be time to practice and ask questions during class. The class is being conducted entirely in English. Speakers of all languages are welcome to attend. No registration is required.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-056-9568, ext. 1700.