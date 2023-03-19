Child grief support group begins March 22

DeKALB – Northern Illinois Hospice will partner with the Northern Illinois University Center for Grief and Loss to host the “Bluebirds Fly” child grief support group.

The group will meet Wednesdays, March 22 through April 19, at Vineyard Church, 1051 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb, according to a news release.

The group is free and intended for children ages 7 to 12.

The support group will help children build their natural resilience and strengthen their coping skills. Due to limited space, registration is required to attend. To register, email jconley@niha.org or call 815-312-8338.

Northern Illinois Hospice has provided Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson, DeKalb, and western McHenry counties with guidance, care and support to best fit their patients and family’s needs since 1979.

For information, visit northernillinoishospice.org or call 815-398-0500.