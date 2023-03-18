Kishwaukee College names spring scholarship recipients

MALTA – The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the student scholarship recipients for the spring semester.

The foundation awarded $181,845 to the Kishwaukee students through 280 scholarships.

The scholarship funds are made possible through gifts from members of the community, local businesses, and industry and area agencies and associations. Students are selected on a competitive basis according to each scholarship’s specific requirements.

Kishwaukee College students received the following awards:

AG Communications Endowment: Ralph Helm of DeKalb, Caden Miller of Genoa

Britney Medina of Sycamore Arden Perry and Kathryn Cornell Endowment: Ashlynn Grismer of Genoa, Emily Koeppen Tischer of Genoa, Madisen Miller of Genoa

Marvellous Ajibare of DeKalb, Emily Corbin of DeKalb, Vanessa Lira of Rochelle, Samantha Mastores of DeKalb, Wesley Read of Sycamore, Traiscey Tolbert of DeKalb, Humberto Valdez of Rochelle, Jessica Wojdyla of Kirkland Bud and Kay Stocking Rochelle Rotary Endowment: Kaitlynn Ost of Rochelle

Anna Ratliff of Genoa Compeer Financial Scholarship: Samantha Koper of Oregon, Dylan Larson of DeKalb, Parker Szelag of DeKalb

Rachel Colwell of DeKalb Diane McNeilly Education Endowment: Julia Berry of Rochelle

Celia Valle of Rochelle Emma Anderson Fund: Kendal Ansteth of Rochelle, Bridget Babb of Genoa, Brianna Block of Kirkland, Amelia Bock of Kirkland, Temijah Broger of DeKalb, Lupe Carrillo of DeKalb, Madison Cauldron-Boston of DeKalb, Alexander Chavez of DeKalb, Ranzy Collins of DeKalb, Travis Dulzo of DeKalb, Anthony Enriquez of Sycamore, Amber Fellows of Genoa, Hayley Foss of Genoa, Arianna Galto of Cortland, Julian Garcia of DeKalb, Emily Garcia of Rochelle, Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland, Ashlynn Grismer of Genoa, Ian Harrison of DeKalb, Cooper Hasz of Rochelle, Ralph Helm of DeKalb, Giap Hoang of DeKalb, Kylee Holler-Daniels of Waterman, Katrina Ingalls of Oregon, Leyah Langley of Kingston, Matthew Lojko of Sycamore, Camryn Mason of DeKalb, Samantha Mastores of DeKalb, Brennen McNally of Paw Paw, Liz Milan of Rochelle, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Brooke Myroth of Rochelle, James Ogundipe of DeKalb, Jason Pedraza of DeKalb, Owen Pionto of DeKalb, Kayleigh Quinn of Shabbona, Olivia Ramos of Rochelle, Anna Ratliff of Genoa, Jimmy Romero Montoya of Sycamore, Cameron Russell of Waterman, Ethan Scheidecker of DeKalb, Angela Schlaeger of Sycamore, Matthew Sharp of Sycamore, Brianna Stover of Genoa, Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore, Brynn Taylor of Sycamore, Alaina Thompson of Sycamore, Jacob Timmer of DeKalb, Lynsey Villarreal of Sycamore, Kylie Von Schnase of Sycamore, Francis Zaylik of DeKalb

Nadia Castillo of Rochelle Jesus Romero Hispanic Endowment: Valeria Gonzalez of Aurora, Navi Ruiz of Sycamore, Samuel Villalobos-Nazario of Rochelle

Damian Nava-Barrientos of Rochelle LaVerne “Dutch” Johnson Memorial Fund: Brianna Block of Kirkland, Jordyn Block of Sycamore, Simarra Endecott of Poplar Grove, Amber Fellows of Genoa, Hayley Foss of Genoa, Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland, Samantha Koper of Oregon, Dylan Larson of DeKalb, Regina Lauritzen of Kirkland, Zachary Roskopf of Shabbona, Elizabeth Taylor of Rockford, Mary Todd of Shabbona, Sarah Ward of Sycamore

Abby D’Agostin of Poplar Grove, Christina Fisher of Kingston, Shawnda Harris of DeKalb, Cristian Huerta of Kingston, Teresa Jacobsen of Oregon, Jayna Masters of Genoa, Gretchen Strathman of Sycamore, Carolyn Wurtz of Malta Ruth Ashelford Pollock Nursing Fund: Kaylee Abbott of Shabbona, Chloe Block of Kirkland, Amelia Bock of Kirkland, Ranzy Collins of DeKalb, Alexis Downey of Malta, Odalys Galarza of Genoa, Arianna Galto of Cortland, Yessenia Gamez of DeKalb, Perla Gonzalez of Kirkland, Raven Grays of Plano, Leah Harrolle of Davis Junction, Baileigh Howlett of Rochelle, Ebuwa Igbinovia of DeKalb, Lauren Lieser of DeKalb, Vanessa Lira of Rochelle, Beatrice Makinde of Hoffman Estates, Britney Medina of Sycamore, Bryan Mora of Sycamore, Johnathan Nguyen of Rochelle, Kaitlynn Ost of Rochelle, Kayleigh Quinn of Shabbona, Olivia Ramos of Rochelle, Guadalupe Rangel of Genoa, Wesley Read of Sycamore, Donsha Reed of DeKalb, Vanessa Salinas of Rochelle, Jessica Schumacher of Sycamore, Molly Torman of Oregon, Madison Twitty of Shabbona, Ella Yarman of Sheridan

Sara Collins of Malta, Ava Ross of Sycamore, Matthew Sharp of Sycamore, Lynsey Villarreal of Sycamore, Asher Wiegartz of Rochelle Velta Smith Nursing Endowment Scholarship: Kaylee Abbott of Shabbona, Marvellous Ajibare of DeKalb, Kimberly Dennis of Genoa, Yessenia Gamez of DeKalb, Raven Grays of Plano, Baileigh Howlett of Rochelle, Beatrice Makinde of Hoffman Estates, Britney Medina of Sycamore, Yesenia Munoz of DeKalb, Jordan Myatt of Rochelle, Sherita Sims of DeKalb, Alaina Thompson of Sycamore, Traiscey Tolbert of DeKalb, Molly Torman of Oregon

Arricka Kizer of Cortland, Cassy Stone of Oregon, Laura Valdez of Rochelle William and Emiline Rood Family Scholarship: Cameron Russell of Waterman, Mary Todd of Shabbona

Students who wished to remain anonymous are omitted from the list.

For information, call 815-825-9803 or visit kish.edu/kcfscholarships.