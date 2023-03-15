Sycamore High School students selected for national honors choir

SYCAMORE – Two Sycamore High School students recently were selected to participate in the upcoming American Choral Directors Association’s National Honors Choir’s biennial conference.

The Sycamore High School students selected to sing in the choir are Cassandra Chamoun and Lili Jennings, according to a news release.

The choirs are highly selective, led by notable directors, and used to premiere works by leading composers in choral music. Chamoun and Jennings spent three days in Cincinnati, Ohio, and rehearsed with renowned choral conductors in preparation for a concert, which was held in Februrary at the historical Springer Auditorium.

The ACDA is a nonprofit music education organization whose goals outline the association’s dedication to the advancement of choral music, advocates for music in schools, and provide honors and enrichment opportunities for students.

The Sycamore Music Boosters supports students in kindergarten through 12 music programs offered within Sycamore Community School District 427.

For information, visit sycamoremusicboosters.com, email sycamoremusicboosters@gmail.com, or visit the boosters social media pages.