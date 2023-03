SYCAMORE – Sycamore Middle School named its Students of the Month for January.

The sixth grade students are Makenna Curtis, Venard Britt, Nora Frerichs and Sebastian Rathbun, according to a news release.

The seventh grade students are Taylor Peabody, Cohen Jennings, Graycabella Gluck and Zayden Smith.

The eighth grade students are Maryn Surwillo, James McConkie, Brady Snodgrass and Owen Grollemond.