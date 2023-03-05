Easter happenings abound in DeKalb County

DeKALB – DeKalb County-area children and their families in search of a hop’n time will find a number of happenings this Easter thanks, in part, to area park districts for sponsoring egg hunts and other events.

Here is a roundup of Easter-themed events and programs taking place in the DeKalb County area.

DeKalb Park District

April 1: The Hopkins Community Center will be hop’n for one morning only when the Easter bunny comes to town for breakfast.

Breakfast with the Bunny will take place at 9:30 a.m. April 1 at Hopkins Community Center, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Also at the event, attendees will have the chance to enjoy themed activities and a bunny meet-and-greet.

Registration is required, and tickets cost $13 for residents and $16 for nonresidents.

April 1: The DeKalb Park District’s annual egg hunt will get underway at 11 a.m. April 1 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Festivities are commencing shortly after the conclusion of the Breakfast with the Bunny event.

The egg hunt is geared toward children ages 2 to 10 years old. The event is free for all participants.

April 5: The DeKalb Park District’s Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt is a go for Easter.

Organizers are putting on a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt for candy and prizes. Participants are encouraged to come in groups with friends.

The park district requires that participants register by April 4. The cost is $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. If registering as a group, the cost is $18 for residents and $23 for nonresidents per team of four.

Sycamore Park District

April 6: There will be fun Easter happenings after dark in Sycamore. The Sycamore Park District invites area tweens to take part in its Flashlight Egg Hunt, set for 7 p.m. April 6 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore.

Attendees are advised to bring their own flashlight to search for eggs, candy and prizes. Also at the event, participants will enjoy music, games and activities including the Live R/C Freestyle Racing Challenge.

Registration is $20 for residents and $25 for nonresidents, and pizza and pop are included.

April 8: The Sycamore Park District invites residents of all ages to have breakfast with the Easter bunny. The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. April 8 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore.

The breakfast menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee. Each participating child will have the opportunity to take home a special memento of the day while supplies last.

Genoa Township Park District

April 8: Area children and their families will have the chance to get into the spirit of Easter with an assist from the Genoa Township Park District.

Participants who take part in the event will be sorted by age groups as they grab their baskets and fill them with eggs or a special prize. Children also will have the opportunity to meet a special guest: the Easter bunny.

The event is free for all participants. Children ages 4 and older will hunt at 10 a.m., and children ages 5 and older will hunt at 10:30 a.m.

April 6: The Genoa Township Park District’s Tween Flashlight Egg Hunt aims to up the ante for participants, encouraging them to get a group of friends together and join in a glow-in-the-dark hunt for eggs filled with candy and prizes.

Registration is required, and there is a $5 fee for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Attendees are advised to bring a flashlight with them.

The event will take place at 8 p.m. April 6 at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St., Genoa.