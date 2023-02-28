Sycamore church open for World Day of Prayer March 3

SYCAMORE – Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ will be open for anyone who would like to visit and pray during the World Day of Prayer.

The church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, according to a news release.

The church will allow anyone to come over and pray during the day. The church’s theme for this year’s World Day of Prayer is “I Have Heard About Your Faith,” based off of Ephesians 1:15 through 19.

Mayfield Congregational United Church of Christ has been helping care for its local community for the past 162 years. The church hosts worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays.

For information, email PastorLauri@MayfieldChurchUCC.org or call 815- 895-5548.