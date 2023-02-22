IVVC receives $20K donation from TC Energy Foundation for tools purchase

SANDWICH – Indian Valley Vocational Center recently received a $20,000 donation from TC Energy Foundation.

The grant will be used to buy tools and equipment for hands-on training in IVVC’s auto body repair, construction trades, emergency medical services, fire science and welding, and fabrication programs, according to a news release.

The grant is being used to provide funds for a prep station exhaust bench for the auto body program, which will draw sanding dust downwards to prevent it from being inhaled.

The construction trades program is building a residential house off-site during the 2022-23 school year. Funds from the donation will be used to buy two scaffolds and a generator so students can power up their tools and safely access work at all the buildings levels.

Indian Valley Vocational Center Fire Science students training with equipment purchased through the TC Energy Foundation grant (Photo provided by the Indian Valley Vocational Center )

EMS students are receiving a one-year-old patient heart and lung sounds skills trainer. The trainer is an important aspect to first responder training because children have very different anatomies than adults. The grant also provides funds for a wound-packing trainer to prepare students to handle bleeding emergencies.

Fire science will buy Cairns helmets, fire boots, gloves and Scba air pack bottles for enhancing training scenarios such as search and rescue, hose and fire streams, and ladders.

The welding and fabrication program will install a new lab with additional welding booths to accommodate the increase in student enrollment and purchase a power MIG welder and four power TIG welders.

The IVVC is a center for surrounding school districts to send students looking to hone their technical skills by providing classes on practical skills so they can enter the workforce or prepare for college.

For information, visit ivvc.net.