February 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Elleson’s Bakery in Sycamore made store record 5,640 paczkis for Fat Tuesday

‘It just became this huge monster thing,’ said David Elleson of Elleson’s Bakery in Sycamore on Paczki Day

By Camden Lazenby
A customer laughs as he picks out his paczki Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Elleson's Bakery in Sycamore. Fat Tuesday has also become know as Paczki Day in some areas due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert.

A customer laughs as he picks out his paczki Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Elleson's Bakery in Sycamore. Fat Tuesday has also become know as Paczki Day in some areas due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – Ken Elleson and his three sons baked 470 dozen paczkis – decadent polish pastries traditionally enjoyed the day before Lent begins – for Elleson’s Bakery’s busiest day of the year.

Ken Elleson, 63, has owned the Sycamore bakery for 35 years, but his son David Elleson said the paczki – pronounced “puhnch-kee” – craze hasn’t always been the boon for business that it is today. Customers filled the store for Shrove Tuesday, sometimes called Fat Tuesday, to get their sweet fix before Wednesday when Lent begins a 40-day Christian observance before Easter. The day is marked as a time to indulge in treats prior to Lent, where Christians might choose to fast or give up something, such as sweets,

“We started off really slow, and then it just sold so fast,” David Elleson said. “And then it just became this huge monster thing.”

Around noon on Monday, the men of the Elleson family began preparing the largest patch of paczkis they’d ever made for their bakery. David Elleson said he estimated how much they made by keeping track of how many gallons of water they used. He said they used 25 gallons of water, which is enough for 470 dozen, or 5,640 paczkis.

Many flavors of paczki line the shelves Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Elleson’s Bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert.

Many flavors of paczki line the shelves Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at Elleson’s Bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

David Elleson, 36, said because all the bakery doesn’t utilize machine mixers or slicers, each of the almost 5,000 paczkis were hand made. Even the vanilla and chocolate custard filled paczkis were made from scratch.

“These are all hand sliced too, so we don’t have any machines,” David Elleson said. “I do all the cinnamon bread, and I hand roll it. So everything is hand done, that’s why it takes hours and hours, because everything is done by hand.”

Vera Elleson, co-owner of Elleson’s bakery and Ken Elleson’s husband, came into Elleson’s bakery at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to place the thousands of paczkis onto racks for the morning rush. Around 4 a.m., Ken Elleson went to bed after more than a dozen hours of baking, and Vera prepared to charge the store front which opened at 5 a.m.

“I guess everybody loves my husband’s products,” Vera Elleson said.

“We started off really slow, and then it just sold so fast,” David Elleson said. “And then it just became this huge monster thing.”

—  David Elleson

Christina Sjulstad, a Sycamore resident, said she’s frequented Elleson’s Bakery for years and makes a deliberate effort to enjoy what has informally become known as Paczki Day.

“We have some Polish on one side of our family so this was just something, we always like to get a treat,” Sjulstad said.

Customers wait in line as Dawn Ekstrom, (left) manager at Elleson's Bakery, restocks the shelves with paczki and employee Zoe Durst fills an order Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert.

Customers wait in line as Dawn Ekstrom, (left) manager at Elleson's Bakery, restocks the shelves with paczki and employee Zoe Durst fills an order Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

David Elleson works seven days a week at his dad’s bakery and he said, because he sets his own schedule, he’s happier now than he was when he was working on computers at Kishwaukee College.

Though he’s constantly working with sugary pastries, David Elleson said he doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth.

“It’s what they did before Lent. A lot of people in Poland gives up sweets,” David Elleson said, “but Poland at the time was a poor country and so they just found whatever they had and then they made a sweet treat before they give up [sweets] for 40 days.”

The polish tradition of filling paczkis with whatever they can lives on at Elleson’s, where paczkis are served with 13 different fillings: apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, apricot, lemon, buttercream, chocolate butter cream, vanilla custard and chocolate custard.

Customers line up at Elleson's Bakery in Sycamore Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to place their orders for paczki. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert.

Customers line up at Elleson's Bakery in Sycamore Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to place their orders for paczki. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Asked which paczki iteration is her favorite, Vera Elleson said she likes them all.

“It depends on the mood. I kind of like custard but sometimes cherry, I don’t know, all of them, the peaches is really good, apples also.” Vera Elleson said, noting that customers often ask for a bakers dozen just so they can get one of each flavor.

Sjulstad, on the other hand said she prefers to stick to the basics.

“I’m kind of boring, I like the cream cheese,” Sjulstad said. “But the kids tend to like the fruit filled strawberries.”

Because the Elleson’s only sell paczkis one day a year there’s great fanfare surrounding the eastern European pastries, and that fanfare generates their busiest day of the year. Tuesday morning Vera Elleson said it was too early to tell how profitable the day was going to turn out to be, but the stores biggest rushes of the day started as early as 5 a.m.

“This is a huge day,” David Elleson said. “We had over 160 dozen paczkis [pre] ordered today. This is the most we’ve ever had this year, so it keeps growing every year. As the word gets out it keeps growing, growing and growing.”

Dawn Ekstrom, (right) manager at Elleson's Bakery, along with employees Zoe Durst and Jill Malloy, fill paczki orders Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert.

Dawn Ekstrom, (right) manager at Elleson's Bakery, along with employees Zoe Durst and Jill Malloy, fill paczki orders Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)