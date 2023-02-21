Elleson’s Bakery in Sycamore made store record 5,640 paczkis for Fat Tuesday

Customers wait in line as Dawn Ekstrom, (left) manager at Elleson's Bakery, restocks the shelves with paczki and employee Zoe Durst fills an order Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at the bakery in Sycamore. Elleson’s is always full of customers on Fat Tuesday, also known as Paczki Day, due to the tradition of enjoying the fried Polish dessert. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)