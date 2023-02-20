St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in DeKalb to host Ash Wednesday services

DeKALB – St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host two Ash Wednesday services to begin its upcoming Lenten Season.

The church, 900 Normal Road, DeKalb, will host the services at noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to a news release.

The services are free and open to the public.

The first service will be held in the church’s sanctuary. The second service is being combined with the weekly Grace Place Campus Ministry service. The service will be conducted by Reverend Barbara A.T. Wilson, followed by a soup supper prepared by church members. The church is handicap accessible.

Grace Place is an effort by the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago, and Westminster Presbyterian Church in DeKalb.

St. Paul’s conducts Word and Table services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday over livestream and Zoom.

For information, call 815-756-4888 or visit stpaulsdekalb.org.