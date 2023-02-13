Lorene Brown Scholarship available for Genoa-Kingston students

GENOA – Old National Bank is accepting scholarship applications for the bank’s Lorene Brown Scholarship Foundation.

The scholarships are available for the 2023-24 academic year, according to a news release.

The scholarships are open to Genoa-Kingston High School graduates enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time students in the undergraduate or graduate programs at Northern Illinois University or the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Applications for scholarships are available through the Genoa-Kingston High School guidance office. All completed application materials and supporting documents must be mailed or dropped off no later than Monday, May 15, to the Old National Bank Sycamore office, 230 W. State St., Sycamore.

The Lorene Brown Scholarship Foundation was created by Lorene Brown, a Genoa resident and 1920 graduate of the University of Illinois. The foundation has awarded a total of $261,919 in scholarships since 1993. Old National Bank is the foundation’s trustee and administers the scholarship through its offices.

For information, visit the Genoa-Kingston High School guidance office or write to the Lorene Brown Scholarship Foundation c/o Old National Bank.