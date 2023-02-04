DeKalb church to host winter farmers market Feb. 11

DeKALB – Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb will host its second and final Winter Farmers Market for the 2022-2023 season on Feb. 11.

The market will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the church located at 158 N. Fourth St. in DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission is $1 per adult and free for children.

The market will feature humanely raised, hormone-free pork, poultry, lamb, grass-fed beef, organic eggs, sausage and cheese from the Hasselmann Family Farm; locally raised honey from Charter Grove Honey Farm; organic French pastries from the nuns of the Fraternite de Notre Dame monastery; and hot soup, bread, pastries and beverages from UUFD cooks. A luncheon seating area will be provided for attendees to eat and converse in between, before and after shopping.

Locally made artisan crafts for sale will include jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, fabric art, handmade soap, essential oils, drawings, photography and more.

Aused book sale will offer a variety of children’s and adult titles, with prices ranging from 25 cents to $1. Local musicians, including D.K. Kolars, will perform live music throughout the day.

Entrances to the market are located at the main entrance on North First Street and the side entrance off of Locust Street. Parking is available behind the church, in front of the Locust Street entrance, in the Van Buer city lot, and on nearby streets.

Vendor spaces still are available for interested farmers and artisans. To register, send email to office@uufdekalb.org or call 815-756-7089.

For information, email dcoleman405@gmail.com or call 815-901-4332.