Kishwaukee College Black History Month events begin Feb. 1

MALTA – Kishwaukee College will host several events to celebrate Black History Month throughout February.

The events will begin Feb. 1, either online or at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, according to a news release.

Admission to the events is free and open to the public.

The Black History Month events are based on programs and themes developed by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. The theme for this year’s Black History Month celebrations is black resistance.

Kishwaukee College’s Black History Month events include:

Black Jeopardy Game, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the Student Lounge.

Brown Bag Series: Origins of Resistance, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in room C1121 or via Zoom.

Brown Bag Series: Religion and Resistance, 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in room C1121 or via Zoom.

Brown Bag Series: The Black Arts Movement, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in room C1121 or via Zoom.

Paint and Create, 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in room C1133.

Brown Bag Series: Contemporary Resistance-Black Lives Matter and Critical Race Theory, noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in room C1121 or via Zoom.

Black Card Revoked Game, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in room C1131.

Black History Month is observed annually to recognize and honor the accomplishments that Black people have made in the U.S. and across the world.

For information, visit kish.edu/diversity.