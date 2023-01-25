January 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNIU SportsNewsletterObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent Calendar
Local News | Daily Chronicle

St. Mary Catholic School in Sycamore invites public to open houses

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Mary's Catholic School in Sycamore

St. Mary's Catholic School in Sycamore (Photo provided by St. Mary's Catholic School )

SYCAMORE – Those interested in touring St. Mary Catholic School in Sycamore are welcome to attend a slew of public open houses this month.

The school, 244 Waterman St. in Sycamore, will host two more public open houses the final week of January, according to a news release.

Attendees can tour the school, visit classrooms and see education at St. Mary’s in person. Appointments to tour the school can be scheduled for those unable to attend the open houses.

Open house dates:

• 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for students in preschool through eighth grade

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, for students in fifth through eighth grade

For information, call 815-895-5215 or email pstrang@stmarysycamore.org.