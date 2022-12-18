December 19, 2022
The Dirty Bird 815 food truck welcomed to DeKalb chamber

By Shaw Local News Network
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcoming The Dirty Bird 815 with a ribbon-cutting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Dirty Bird 815 food truck to its membership recently.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated The Dirty Bird 815 joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting, according to a news release.

The Dirty Bird 815, 124 S. Maple St., Sycamore, serves fresh chicken that is hand cut, hand battered, and made to order with their special Bird Sauce and fresh cut vegetables.

For information, visit thedirtybird815.com/ or call 815-991-5877.