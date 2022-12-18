The Dirty Bird 815 food truck welcomed to DeKalb chamber

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Dirty Bird 815 food truck to its membership recently.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated The Dirty Bird 815 joining the DeKalb Chamber with a ribbon-cutting, according to a news release.

The Dirty Bird 815, 124 S. Maple St., Sycamore, serves fresh chicken that is hand cut, hand battered, and made to order with their special Bird Sauce and fresh cut vegetables.

For information, visit thedirtybird815.com/ or call 815-991-5877.