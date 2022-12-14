Kishwaukee College food pantry donates coats to students

MALTA – Kishwaukee College’s Kody’s Cupboard Food Pantry recently provided free winter coats to students during a coat giveaway.

The giveaway was held Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at Kishwaukee College, according to a news release.

The coat giveaway was made possible through the Kishwaukee College Foundation and Anita Fuerst, assistant professor of English at Kishwaukee College. Kody’s Cupboard was started in 2019 by the College Board of Trustees and staff to help alleviate hunger and meet the basic needs of the campus community.

For information, visit kish.edu/kodyscupboard.