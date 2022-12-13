Youth engaged in philanthropy grants available in DeKalb County

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Community Foundation announced that applications are now available for Youth Engaged in Philanthropy (YEP) Grants.

Grant applications of up to $2,5000 will be available for nonprofit organizations and eligible community organizations for programs and projects that impact youth in DeKalb County, according to a news release.

The purpose of the grants is to improve the quality of life for youth in DeKalb County. Projects that can be considered for funding must directly involve youth, promote youth empowerment and leadership, and show dedication to the local community. YEP will conduct site visits for each grant application to learn more about the organization’s request for funding. Nonprofit organizations with youth initiatives in DeKalb County are encouraged to apply. Organizations should read the updated 2023 YEP Grant Guidelines before applying.

The deadline for applications to be submitted is Wednesday, Feb. 1. No hard-copy applications will be accepted. To apply, visit dekalbccf.org/yep-grants.

YEP is a youth-led high school committee of the Community Foundation that provides opportunities for youth across DeKalb County to develop leadership skills, learn about philanthropy, and engage in their communities through grantmaking and volunteering.

For more information, call 815-748-5383 or email noah@dekalbccf.org.