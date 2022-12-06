Kishwaukee College receives award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The college was awarded the certificate for the college’s comprehensive financial report for the Fiscal Year 2021, according to a news release.

The award is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by Kishwaukee College and its management.

Kishwaukee College submits an “Annual Comprehensive Financial Report” to the GFOA for review and evaluation by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program. The standards include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure,” clearly communicating Kishwaukee College’s financial story, and motivating potential users and user groups to read the report.

Kishwaukee College has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting every year since first submitting an ACFR in 2012.

The GFOA provides best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 21,000 members working in federal, state, and local finances.

For information, visit kish.edu.