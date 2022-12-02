December 01, 2022
DeKalb Toys for Tots basketball fundraiser set for Dec. 5

DeKALB – DeKalb police and firefighters will play their sixth annual “Guns and Hoses” basketball competition with DeKalb School District 428 faculty to collect toys for Toys for Tots.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth St., DeKalb, according to a news release.

Admission to the game for adults is a new unwrapped toy worth at least $5 or $5 cash. Admission for students is a new unwrapped toy worth at least $2 or $2 cash.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase toys for age groups where the donations did not completely meet their needs. The toys will be distributed to varying agencies around the county, including The Salvation Army, Head Start and Hope Haven.

Children ages 18 years and younger will receive at least two toys, an age-appropriate book to promote literacy, several stocking stuffers, and each family will also receive a board game, puzzle or family video to help promote family time.

For information, call 779-777-5896 or email dekalb.il@toysfortots.org.