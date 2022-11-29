Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital earns recognition for treating heart failure

DeKALB – Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb recently was awarded for its effort to treat patients with heart failure.

The hospital received the American Heart Association’s GOLD PLUS Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure quality achievement award, according to a news release. The award was given for the hospital’s commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning fewer readmissions and more healthy days at home.

Kishwaukee Hospital also recently was recognized as high performing in heart failure by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 to 2023 “America’s Best Hospitals” rankings, according to the reease. A hospital’s congestive heart failure score is based on multiple data categories, including patient outcomes, volume, advanced heart programs and more.

The Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

About 6.2 million U.S. adults are living with heart failure. Despite the name, heart failure doesn’t mean that the heart has stopped working – it means the heart is having a hard time pumping blood and oxygen throughout the body. While there’s no cure for heart failure, patients can live a quality life by working with their health care team to create and stick with a plan that may include medication, symptom monitoring and lifestyle changes.

The hospital also was recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll, the release states. Hospitals on the Honor Roll meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education. The goal is to further reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll™ award. Target: Type 2 Diabetes aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

For information, visit news.nm.org/about-northwestern-medicine.html.