Free food on Giving Tuesday offered by DeKalb County Community Gardens

DeKALB – The DeKalb County Community Gardens will host free food distributions to neighbors in DeKalb County for its annual Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The food distributions are free and open to all who come while supplies last. Food is distributed drive-thru style.

DCCG will host three special food distribution sites sharing fresh foods and non-perishable food items:

4 to 6 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold St., Sandwich

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Genoa Area Community Food Hub, 415 W. Main St., Genoa

6 to 7 p.m. at DCCG Warehouse, 2280 Bethany Road, DeKalb

Volunteers will be on hand to share food options, pick each car’s selections, and load them into cars.

DCCG will join several local producers to purchase and share more costly grocery items such as 2% milk (HyVee-Sycamore), apples (Jonamac Orchard, Malta), ground beef (Family Farm Meats, Hinckley) and fresh seasonal produce (Klein’s Farm and Garden Market, Burlington).

To donate to DCCG on Giving Tuesday, text GIVEDCCG to 44321 or visit dekalbgardens.org and click the donate button.

Giving Tuesday is DeKalb County Community Gardens is a not-for-profit that strives to end food insecurity, provide community health and nutrition education and build community across DeKalb County.

For information, call 815-981-1744 or email jdinatale@dekalbgardens.org/