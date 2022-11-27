November 26, 2022
Elmwood Cemetery to restore 125-year-old historic iron fences

By Shaw Local News Network
On May 23, members of Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War E. F. Dutton Camp of Sycamore will decorate the graves of Civil War veterans at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. Memorial Day parades, gatherings and festivities have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but cemeteries remain open to visitors during the stay-at-home order. Social distancing is recommended.

The Elmwood Cemetery Company Board has embarked on the complete restoration of its 125-year-old historic iron fence bordering the original cemetery (shown here in this Shaw Local file photo) on its north and east. (Inger Koch file photo - ikoch@shawmedia.com)

DeKALB – The Elmwood Cemetery Co. board has embarked on the complete restoration of its 125-year-old historic iron fence bordering the original cemetery on its north and east.

The cemetery is working to restore the 125-year-old iron fence so that the gates and the fence will reflect the historic significance of the cemetery, according to a news release.

The “Elmwood Cemetery Historic Restoration Fund” has been established at the DeKalb County Community Foundation so those who are interested in participating in the restoration can contribute. A $25,000 matching pledge has been received, and contributions up to that amount will be doubled.

Should the cost of the fence restoration be accepted, the fund will remain for future restoration needs at Elmwood.

In 1897, the cemetery board spent $2,000 to install the wrought-iron gates and fence. Because of their unique style and craftsmanship, the gates were entered on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. With the financial contributions of many interested parties, the gates were completely restored in 2001.

The Elmwood Cemetery Co. is a nonprofit corporation formed in 1865 by a group of prominent residents so that the community would have a cemetery more fitting for those who fought in the Civil War.

For information, email jhboies@gmail.com.